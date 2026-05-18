DOWNHILL BMX: NW Cup returns to Dry Hill with 520 Sunday finishers

Isaiah Nevill of Port Angeles races in the 11-14 Cat 3 category Sunday at the Dry Hill race course. More than 500 racers from all over the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, California, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Toronto competed this weekend at the track outside of Port Angeles. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The second running of the Northwest Cup this weekend saw more than 500 racers compete on the various courses of Dry Hill on Sunday.

The two-day event brought downhill mountain bike racers to Port Angeles from all around the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. It’s part of the NW Cup series of seven races in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana, with the finals this year being held at Stevens Pass Sept. 11-13. The first NW Cup race was held at Dry Hill back in April.

The races were broken down into Cat 1 (expert), Cat 2 (intermediate), Cat 3 (novice) and professional with the different categories using different tracks. Riders came from as far away as Toronto, Canada and Pennsylvania. Other racers came from Colorado, California and Arizona. A total of 520 racers completed their races Sunday with a few crashing out.

Winning the pro men’s race was Benny de Vall of Whistler, B.C., who won by .76 of a second. Taylor Ostgaard of Selah won the professional women’s category.

The best local finisher was Port Angeles’ Will Stevenson, who won the Cat 2 60-plus category.

The next NW Cup race will be held June 19-21 at Tamarack Bike Park in Tamarack, Idaho.

Winners of each category and local Sunday finishers

Pro Men — Denny de Vall, Whistler, B.C., first, 2:10.56; Henry Sherry, Victoria, B.C., second, 2:11.32; Sam Toohey, Santa Cruz, Calif., third 2:13.52.

Pro Women — Taylor Ostgaard, Selah, first 2:30.27; Kelley Swarens, Bellingham, 2:35.41; Cameron Bragg, Whistler, B.C., third 2:36.22.

Cat 1 (Expert)

Boys 16-under — Evan McKenna, Cumberland, B.C., 2:19.43.

Men 17-18 — Elliott Dishman, Bend, Ore., 2:17.98.

Men 19-29 — Jarek Zecher, Fox Island, 2:20.74; Oscar Ruis, PA, 13th, 2:35.5.

Men 30-39 — Braydon Shields, Yakima, 2:24.33.

Men 40-49 — Bon Brockett, Sammamish, 2:26.31; James Gardner, PA, 11th, 2:44.71.

Men 50-plus — Matt Macartney, Fall City, 2:38.84.

Women 18-under — Leah macartney, Fall City, 2:29.18.

Women 19-39 — Jamie Wheeler, Campbell River, B.C., 3:05.15.

Women 40-plus — Lanette Fidrych, Portland, Ore., 3:08.1.

Cat 2 (Intermediate)

Boys 12-under — Dexter Goodman, Pemberton, B.C., 2:47.32

Boys 13-14 — Mason Payne, Red Lodge, Mont, 2:45.78; Miles Johnson, PA, 19th, 3:14.73.

Boys 15-16 — Stephen Grimby, Granby, Colo., 2:42.77.

Men 17-18 — Henley Gilbert, Monroe, 2:44.39.

Men 19-29 — Tristan Bowen, Moxee, 2:26.58.

Men 30-39 — Tyler Hammond, Aurora, Colo., 2:49.17; Paul Frantz, PA, sixth, 3:01.47; Kylan Johnson, PA, 14th 3:07.46; Jan Cagaid, PA, 3:45.62.

Men 40-49 — Jordan Stephens, Port Orchard, 2:49.32; Jared Scott, PA, 3:19.56.

Men 50-59 — Rob Egdamin, Leavenworth, 2:56.3

Men 60-plus — Will Stevenson, PA, 3:22.32.

Girls 11-14 — Emilie Simeur, Bellingham, 2:53.52

Women 15-18 — Lucy Mills, Battleground, 3:07.55.

Women 19-39 — Izzy Tabish, Battleground, 3:17.73.

Women 40-plus — Astra Teller, Tacoma, 3:42.79.

Cat 3 (Novice)

Boys 7-under — Austin Wibby, Bellingham, 5:05.56.

Boys 8-10 — Elliott Crawford, West Kelowna, B.C., 3:45.95.

Boys 11-14 — Zander Terry, Leavenworth, 3:36.51; Maverick Johnson, PA, 22nd, 4:19.26; Isaiah Nevill, PA, 4:37.22.

Men 15-18 — Owen Dixon, Bainbridge, 3:29.48; Auven Audette, PA, seventh, 3:44.79.

Men 19-39 — Danny Lui, Redmond, 3:32.9.

Men 40-49 — Travis Koch, Woodinville, 3:48.46; Richard Dahms, PA, second, 3:50.68; Brent Mundee, Port Ludlow, 17th, 4:12.12.

Men 50-59 — Bruce Haserot, Longview, 3:44.41.

Girls 10-under — Eliza Lofton, Ferndale, 4:23.17.

Girls 11-14 — Scarlett Belka, Bellingham, 4:17.12; Briar Johnson, PA, fourth, 4:38.92.

Women 15-18 — Palmera Pogue, Snoqualmie Pass, 4:20.81.

Women 19-39 — Caroline Shields, Yakima, 4:04.6.

Women 40-plus — Jennifer Eichhorn, Bellingham, 4:32.35.