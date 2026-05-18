ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sophia Ritchie, Port Angeles softball

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The Port Angeles softball team is off to state as the champions of the West Central District 3 2A tournament.

A big part of helping the Roughriders win three straight at the district tournament was junior Sophia Ritchie.

Against Orting on Friday, Ritchie hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to help the Riders win 11-1. In the tournament semifinal against Kingston on Saturday, Ritchie was the big star, hitting a grand slam home run in the fourth inning to blow the game open in an 11-0 win.

Finally, in the district championship game, Ritchie had a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a tight 10-8 victory over league rival North Kitsap.

Port Angeles, ranked No. 4 in the state, begins play at the state tournament Friday in Selah.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.