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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sophia Ritchie, Port Angeles softball

Published 4:15 pm Monday, May 18, 2026

By Pierre LaBossiere Peninsula Daily News

Sophia Ritchie, Port Angeles softball.
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Sophia Ritchie, Port Angeles softball.

Sophia Ritchie, Port Angeles softball.
Swain’s General Store, Port Angeles.

The Port Angeles softball team is off to state as the champions of the West Central District 3 2A tournament.

A big part of helping the Roughriders win three straight at the district tournament was junior Sophia Ritchie.

Against Orting on Friday, Ritchie hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to help the Riders win 11-1. In the tournament semifinal against Kingston on Saturday, Ritchie was the big star, hitting a grand slam home run in the fourth inning to blow the game open in an 11-0 win.

Finally, in the district championship game, Ritchie had a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a tight 10-8 victory over league rival North Kitsap.

Port Angeles, ranked No. 4 in the state, begins play at the state tournament Friday in Selah.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.

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