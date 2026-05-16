PREP SOFTBALL: Port Angeles in district semifinal

LACEY — The Port Angeles girls softball team are in the District 3 2A semifinal and are one win away from another trip to state after crushing Orting 11-1 in their district tournament opener on Friday.

Orting got to the second round of the tournament by beating Sequim 14-4 earlier in the day, ending Sequim’s season.

Port Angeles will play Kingston late Saturday afternoon in the semifinals. The finals will be held at 6 p.m.

For results of those later games, look to www.peninsuladailynews.com later in the weekend.

Port Angeles pounded out 14 hits, including six extra-base hits with nearly everyone in the lineup contributing. Sophia Ritchie went 2-for-3 with twodoubles, a run scored and two RBIs.

Mariah Traband wetn 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Mikkhiah Stevens was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Mariah Disque was 2-for-2 with a double and Morgan Politika had a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Lynzee Reid was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and two runs scored. Reid also pitched three innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out two. Allison Leitz pitched two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Port Angeles 11, Orting 1

Ort. 1 0 0 0 0 x x — 1 5 4

PA 2 4 3 2 x x x — 11 14 0

Pitching

PA — Reid 3 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 K; Leitz 2 IP, 2 H, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Reid 2-3, 2 R, 3 SB; Traband 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Stevens 2-3, 2B, R; Ritchie 2-3 2 2B, 2 RBI, R; Disque 2-2, 2B; Politika 1-2, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI.

Orting 14, Sequim 4

LACEY — Sequim was tied 4-4 with Orting in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Orting erupted for 10 runs in the final three innings to pull away from the Wolves.

Ava Ritter was 2-for-4 with a run scored while Rylie Doig was 2of-r3 with two runs scored and an RBI. McKenna Cox drove in two runs and Seren McClurken had a double and a run scored.

Sequim’s season finished with a record of 5-13.

Seq. 1 0 1 0 2 0 x — 4 7 6

Ort. 3 0 1 2 3 5 x — 14 10 2

Pitching

Seq. — Whitehead 5 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 K; Cox 0.2 IP, 5 ER; Anderson 2 H.

Hitting

Seq. — Ritter 2-4, R; Doing 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Cox 0-3, 2 RBI; McClurken 1-3, 2B, R.