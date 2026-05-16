POSTSEASON BASEBALL: Port Angeles crushes Steilacoom to remain alive for state

TACOMA — The Port Angeles boys baseball team crushed Steilacoom 12-2 behind Kody Williams’ second-straight three-hitter, keeping the Roughriders alive for a trip to state.

Port Angeles (13-9) will play for a chance to qualify for the state tournament late Saturday afternoon against either Olympic or Bainbridge. That game is at 4:30 p.m. at Foss High School. The winner of that game goes to state, while the loser’s season is over.

With the Riders facing elimination, Williams was dealing against Steilacoom in Port Angeles District 3 2A tournament contest Friday evening, allowing just three singles and four walks. He struck out three.

Meanwhile, the Riders pounded out 10 hits, including three doubles.

Carson Waddell had a huge day, with two doubles and five RBIs. Owen Leitz went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Abe Brenkman hit a double and drove in a run.

The game was actually quite close until the fifth inning when Port Angeles blew the contest open with a six-run fifth. Waddell and Brenkman had back-to-back doubles in that inning to drive in three runs.

Check back later this weekend for the results of the late Saturday game.

Port Angeles 12, Steilacoom 2

PA 0 2 0 0 6 4 x —12 10 3

Ste. 1 0 0 1 0 0 x — 2 3 3

Pitching

PA — Williams 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Leitz 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Waddell 2-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Brenkman 2-5, 2B, RBI.

Orting 11, Sequim 6

TACOMA — Sequim’s season ended in the third round of the District 3 2A tournament with an 11-6 loss to Orting.

The Wolves were right with Orting until the bottom of the fifth inning. Sequim had 6-5 lead, but Orting pulled away with a three-run fifth following by a three-run sixth.

Sequim’s season ended with a record of 8-14. The Wolves’ victories included a dramatic 9-8 victory over Bremerton On May 6 to qualify for the postseason and then a district tournament 4-3 win over Franklin Pierce.

Zeke Schmadeke was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Lincoln Bear was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Duran Ward was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI while Conner Oase had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

On the mound, Devyn Dearinger went five innings, allowing six hits and six earned runs. He struck out four.

Orting 11, Sequim 6

Seq. 0 1 1 2 0 2 0 — 6 10 1

Ort. 0 0 5 0 3 3 — 11 8 2

Pitching

Seq. — Dearinger 5 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 4 K; Oase IP, 2 H, 3 ER, K.

Hitting

Seq. — Schmadeke 2-3, R, SB; Bear 2-3 2B, 2 RBI; Ward 2-4, R, RBI; Oase 1-4, R, RBI.