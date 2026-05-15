GOLF: Peninsula College Pirate Golf Tournament raises scholarship support for student athletes

Peninsula Daily News

SEQUIM — Golf with the Pirates and help support student-athlete scholarships at Peninsula College.

The annual Pirate Golf Tournament, a fundraiser benefiting Peninsula College athletic scholarships, will tee off at 10 a.m. May 30 at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course.

The tournament will feature a four-person scramble format with a variety of on-course contests and activities, including soccer and basketball mini games, long drive and KP competitions, and hole-in-one prizes featuring a Nissan Frontier and $5,000 cash challenge.

“We are looking forward to the Pirate Athletic Association Golf Tournament this month,” said AJ DeMond, Peninsula College head men’s basketball coach and tournament coordinator. “It’s an amazing opportunity to support student-athletes as they pursue both their athletic and academic goals. Every dollar raised goes directly toward scholarships for our student-athletes. It’s a fun day on the course for a great cause.”

Registration is now open. Individual player packages begin at $100 and include tournament entry, 18 holes of golf, range balls, a golf cart, tee prizes and lunch. A $150 Premier Package includes all standard amenities plus mulligans and entry into all course games and contests.

Foursome packages are available starting at $400, and tee sponsorship opportunities begin at $250. Players can register through the Peninsula College Pirates Athletics website or by contacting DeMond at ademond@pencol.edu.

Out-of-town participants can take advantage of discounted overnight accommodations through 7 Cedars Hotel. For reservations, contact Kyla Rigg at 360-582-2483.

Throughout the tournament, participants will interact with Peninsula College student-athletes stationed around the course hosting mini games. Golfers may earn opportunities to improve their tee box placement on select holes by scoring a soccer goal or sinking a free throw.

“I look forward to this tournament every year,” said Rick Ross, Peninsula College Director of Athletics and Student Life. “It’s a chance to reconnect with former Pirate athletes while bringing together current supporters, coaches, community members and even our college president to raise scholarship support for student-athletes.”

President Suzy Ames will once again participate with a foursome in support of Pirate Athletics.

“Not every college has a leader like Suzy who is so committed to supporting students,” Ross said. “This tournament is one of our signature scholarship fundraising events, and we’re incredibly grateful to the community members and golfers who continue to support our programs.”

The success of Pirate Athletics, including three league championships this year, is directly connected to the generosity and encouragement we receive from our community.

Zombie Mud Run

PORT ANGELES — The Pirate Zombie Mud Run is back, a family-friendly obstacle course that challenges speed, strength and strategy — all while being chased by the undead. The race will be held at Peninsula College on May 16.

Registration will open at 11 a.m. for those who start at noon and will remain open until all groups are checked in.

Participants will launch in teams of four to eight every few minutes on a 2-mile course weaving through campus and the forest. Grab a flag belt at the start and guard it with your life — zombies will be stationed throughout the route, trying to steal it.

Prices are $35/$15/$75 and free for PC students.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-Zombie.