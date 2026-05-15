PREPS: Port Angeles drops district soccer semifinal, play Saturday for a state spot.

Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller, left, works against a North Kitsap defender during a game last month. Miller scored a goal in the Roughriders’ 3-2 Class 2A West Central District III Tournament semifinal loss to Fife on Thursday. Port Angeles has another shot at making the state tournament today against Steilacoom.

FIFE — Port Angeles scored in the first 10 minutes, scored another goal off of early defensive miscues by the Fife Trojans, but the Roughriders handed Fife a lifeline in the form of a late first-half goal and made mistakes in the second half to fall 3-2 in a Class 2A West Central District Boys Soccer Tournament semifinal on Thursday at Fife High School.

“It was a tough loss for Port Angeles, but they need to stick together, regroup and prepare for a winner-to-state/loser-out game versus Steilacoom on Saturday at North Kitsap,” coach Chris Saari said.

The Riders (15-3-0) will face the Sentinels (11-7-1) for a state tournament berth at 1 p.m. today at North Kitsap High School. The two teams met in their respective season opener March 12, with Port Angeles coming out on top 3-1.

Thursday night, Port Angeles got out to an early lead against the run of play on a quick counterattack goal by Matthew Miller in the eighth minute.

Saari said the Trojans had been pressuring the Riders early with thru balls but Port Angeles managed to keep them from scoring.

“Grant Butterworth got a ball on the right side in the back and hit a long ball up the right side over Matthew’s head at midfield. Matthew turned on the ball and headed it forward with two Trojan defenders chasing him down on a breakaway,” Saari said.

“Matthew kept in front of the defenders with his speed and beat the keeper as he came out to the far post.”

Port Angeles went up 2-0 in the 28th minute, scoring off of a corner kick.

“Oliver Martinez volleyed a short range shot over the keeper’s head to the upper left hand corner of the goal to make it 2-0,” Saari said.

Fife got a key goal back right before half in the 38th minute on a through ball that split the Riders’ defensive centerbacks. The Trojan forward ran onto the ball and beat Port Angeles goalkeeper Maverick Williams to it as he came out.

The Riders were on their back foot in the second half.

“Port Angeles was absorbing pressure again in the second half playing against the wind and having a hard time clearing the ball past the Trojan lines,” Saari said.

“Fife equalized in the 64th minute after a corner kick and a weak clearance by Port Angeles The ball was cleared to the middle of the goal 10 yards out and a Fife player finished it.”

Tied at 2-all, Miller was fouled in the box midway through the second half, but missed the subsequent penalty kick over the bar to the right.

Fife went ahead in the 68th minute on a through ball to the right side of the box and another finish as Williams came out of his goal.

The Riders pushed three forwards up for the last 10 minutes to try and get a goal back but ran out of time.

Miller was picked as the team’s offensive player of the match, Martinez for his play in transition and Grant Butterworth and Aurelio Wilson-Rojero as the team’s defensive players of the match.

“Senior Captain Grant Butterworth was the backbone of the Port Angeles defense again and he got his second assist of the season,” Saari said.

“Senior Oliver Martinez scored his fifth goal of the season for the Riders.

Junior Aurelio Wilson-Rojero had a strong game for the Riders defensively. He was doing really well winning headers and going in strong on tackles.

“Matthew Miller stood out for PA Offensively and provided a serious threat to the Trojan defense.”

Bellevue Christian 3, East Jefferson 2

Baseball Quilcene 8, Northwest Christian 7, 9 innings

LACEY — Max Canterbury’s two-run double capped a rally from a 7-3 deficit and lifted the Rangers to a walk-off win in extra innings the Class 1B Bi-District 1/2 Tournament Championship on Thursday at the Regional Athletic Complex.

Quilcene loaded the bases when Oliver Hopkins walked, Jayden Love was hit by a pitch and Aiden Cate reached on an infield single.

Robert Evans drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 7-4 and Logan Carstensen brough home Love and Cate on a single to right field to make it 7-6 Northwest Christian.

Evans and Carstensen stole third and second bases respectively, and Canterbury doubled to left to score the tying and winning run.

Canterbury went 2-for-4 and stole two bases in the victory.

Hopkins went 6.2 innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Quilcene (12-3) will find out its Class 1B State Baseball Tournament opponent on Sunday.

The tournament’s opening round begins Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Rangers’ softball team won its Bi-District Championship and sealed a state tournament return.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.