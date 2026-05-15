AREA SPORT: Halibut quota update; Forks Youth Football; Rhody Run Sunday

WDFW provides halibut quota for coast, Sound

State Department of Fish and Wildlife halibut managers recently released catch estimates for the first five weeks of the halibut season.

The Puget Sound quota, which includes Marine Area 5 (Sekiu), 6 (Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca) and 9 (Admiralty Inlet), had reached 22.2-percent or 17,889 pounds of the 80, 512-pound area quota as of May 1.

Neah Bay and La Push halibut anglers in Marine Areas 4 and 3, respectively, have taken 7.1-percent or 4,482 pounds out of the 131,149-pound North Coast quota.

Spartan youth football

FORKS — Registration for West End Youth League’s Spartan football programs for kindergarten through sixth grade will be held June 1-6.

The registration events will be held at Forks Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Divisions include Varsity for fifth and sixth grade (players cannot turn 13 before Nov. 1); Junior Varsity for fourth and fifth (cannot turn 12 before Nov. 1); Minors for second and third (cannot turn 10 before Nov. 1) and Flag football for kindergarten and first grade (cannot turn 8 before Nov. 1).

Players may play up a division but may not play down a division.

The cost is $170 and includes uniform and trophy fee.

West End Youth League will compete in the Evergreen Youth Football League out of Grays Harbor against eight other teams this fall.

For more information, call/text Tanner House at 360-460-3399, Dustin Gaydeski at 360-640-4217 or Jalen Depew at 360-640-1536.

Rhody Run Sunday

PORT TOWNSEND — Back to its traditional race layout, the Rhody Run returns with 12-kilometer and 5-kilometer distances this Sunday.

The 12K race will weave through the hills of Port Townsend out-and-back from Fort Worden State Park.

Race start time is 9 a.m.

The 5K run will be an out-and-back to the Fort Worden State Park lighthouse at Point Wilson and will start at 9:15 a.m.

Parking and shuttle service will be available from the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St.

Morning shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and post-race shuttles will follow from 10:45 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $55 plus $4.30 in fees for the 12K, $45 plus fees for the 5K.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-RhodyRun26.

The Jefferson Healthcare Rhody Run is organized and produced by the Port Townsend Marathon Association.

Salmon for Soliders golf

PORT ANGELES — The Northwest Washington chapter of Salmon for Soliders will host a charity golf tournament at Peninsula Golf Club on June 6.

The tournament will raise funds for the annual summer salmon fishing outing at Sekiu for military veterans.

For more information, call/text Guy Lipsky at 360-797-4214 or email guy@salmonforsoliders.org or visit the Peninsula pro shop.

Memorial Day golf

PORT TOWNSEND — A Memorial Day Scramble golf tournament will be hosted by Camas Prairie Golf Park on May 25.

The tournament is an 18-hole mixed-tee scramble with four-person teams.

A 10 a.m. shotgun start will open play.

A barbecue and awards session will follow play.

The cost is $60 per player, $30 for military veterans.

For more information, call the pro shop at 360-385-4547.

Peninsula Daily News