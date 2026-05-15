4-H Horse bowl

Published 1:30 am Friday, May 15, 2026

Pictured, from left, are Clallam 4-H members Matilda Redlin, Reagan Doane, Isabella Garrison and Ellie Adamire.

Clallam County 4-H members recently competed at the State 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl Competition in Moses Lake.

The team, composed of Ellie Adamire, Reagan Doane, Isabella Garrison and Matilda Redlin, placed fifth in the Hippology competition, which tests a wide range of horse knowledge and practical skills.

They also were named Reserve Champions for a second-place finish in the Horse Bowl competition, a head-to-head contest of equine knowledge.

Adamire, who earned the top overall score among her peers, was named Champion High Individual in the intermediate division.

Pictured, from left, are Clallam 4-H members Redlin, Doane, Garrison and Adamire.