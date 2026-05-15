4-H Horse bowl
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 15, 2026
Clallam County 4-H members recently competed at the State 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl Competition in Moses Lake.
The team, composed of Ellie Adamire, Reagan Doane, Isabella Garrison and Matilda Redlin, placed fifth in the Hippology competition, which tests a wide range of horse knowledge and practical skills.
They also were named Reserve Champions for a second-place finish in the Horse Bowl competition, a head-to-head contest of equine knowledge.
Adamire, who earned the top overall score among her peers, was named Champion High Individual in the intermediate division.
Pictured, from left, are Clallam 4-H members Redlin, Doane, Garrison and Adamire.