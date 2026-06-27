HORSEPLAY: Clallam County 4-H place high at Hippology

From left, Isabella Garrison, Ellie Adamire, Isabella Garrison, Reagan Doan, Matilda Redlin and Coach DaLasa Doane point to the scoreboard showing they were in the final round in their age division at the 4-H Horse Bowl Competition held in May at Grant County Fairgrounds.

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Clallam County 4-H horse teammates Matilda Redlin, Isabella Garrison, Reagan Doan and Ellie Adamire won the Reserve Champion title in the 4-H Horse Bowl Competition, which combined equine science and husbandry with horse judging and public speaking on May 3 at Moses Lake.

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REMINDER: GRASS CLIPPINGS are highly dangerous for horses and should NEVER BE FED to them. Even though horses eat grass naturally, grass clippings from lawns are not equivalent to pasture grass or hay. The combination of rapid ingestion, fermentation, mold, toxins and potential chemical contamination makes them extremely dangerous, and it’s known to cause digestive emergencies like choke, colic and stomach distress, even laminitis.

On a lighter note, congratulations to Clallam County Horse 4-H Horse members Ellie Adamire, Reagan Doane, Isabella Garrison and Matilda Redlin on a job well done at the Washington State 4-H Hippology and Horse Bowl Competition on May 2-3 at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake.

Coached by DaLasa Doane and veterinarian Dr. Cori Youngblood, the group competed in the intermediate division alongside six teams — including two new teams: Kitsap and Clallam County — and the group made an impressive debut.

In Saturday’s Hippology competition, which tests a wide range of horse knowledge and practical skills through four phases, the team earned a strong fifth-place finish.

Hippology is a Greek word meaning “the study of horses,” combining hippo (horse) and ology (study). In 4‑H, it’s an educational contest that blends equine science, husbandry, judging and public speaking into one activity.

The momentum continued into Sunday’s Horse Bowl competition, a fast-paced, head-to-head contest of equine knowledge. Doane said the Clallam County team delivered an outstanding performance, going undefeated through multiple rounds before facing Snohomish County in the final match. In a close and exciting finish, they secured the Reserve Champion title, falling by just five points.

Adding to the weekend’s success, Ellie Adamire was named Champion High Individual in the intermediate division, achieving the top overall score among her peers.

Their good showing highlights the dedication, knowledge and teamwork of these young equestrians, marking an exciting milestone for Clallam County 4-H.

Well done, team!

I’m a keen supporter of 4-H, because of the opportunity to learn from proven educational programs and goal incentives under adult mentors, as well as meeting, working with and gaining friendships with link-minded peers.

We can look forward to supporting all 4-H and horse club youths at the JeffCo Fair in Port Townsend Aug. 14-16 and Clallam County Fair Aug. 20-23 in Port Angeles.

Both Clallam and Jefferson county 4-H programs are delivered by the Washington State University Extension, for youth ages 5-18. They deliver hands‑on learning in agriculture, science, civic engagement and life skills, with guidance from adult mentors and opportunities for leadership.

For more information, contact Anji Scalf, 4-H coordinator in JeffCo, at 360-379-5610, ext. 200 or email anji.scalf@wsu.edu

In Clallam County, contact Melanie Greer at 360-912-2062 or email melanie.greer@wsu.edu.

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Karen Griffiths’ column, Peninsula Horseplay, appears the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

If you have a horse event, clinic or seminar you would like listed, email Griffiths at kbg@olympus.net at least two weeks in advance. You can also call her at 360-460-6299.