‘Hallelujah Has Been Restored’ at free concert in Faith Lutheran Church

SEQUIM — Ryan Edinger will present “‘Hallelujah’ Has Been Restored” at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The free concert will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 328 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

The concert is free, although donations will be accepted at the door to offset travel costs for Faith Lutheran Youth to travel to St. Louis to attend Higher Things’ “Dying Church, Rising Hope” conference.

Edinger is the church organist and director of parish music at Faith Lutheran.

The concert will feature classic choral preludes, Lutheran hymns, the liturgically-inspired “Rubrics” suite and a piece written by Edinger.

The program includes:

• “An Wasserflüssen Babylon” BWV 653, J. S. Bach.

• “Alas! And Did My Savior Bleed,” Lutheran Service Book 437.

• “Herzlich tut mich verlangen,” Johannes Brahms.

• “Besançon,” Ryan Edinger.

• “With High Delight Let Us Unite,” Lutheran Service Book 483.

• “Christ ist erstanden” BWV 627, J. S. Bach.

• “Nun bitten wir den heiligen Geist,” Dietrich Buxtehude.

• “Come, Holy Ghost, God and Lord,” Lutheran Service Book 497.

• Choral and variations on “Veni creator spiritus,” Maurice Duruflé.

• “Let Me Be Thine Forever,” Lutheran Service Book 689.

• “Herr, wie du willst, so schick’s mit mir,” Theodor Berthold.

• “Rubrics: A Liturgical Suite for Organ,” Dan Locklair.

— I: “Hallelujah has been restored.”

— II: “Silence may be kept … ”

— III: “ … and thanksgivings may follow.”

— IV: “The Peace may be exchanged.”

— V: “The people respond — Amen!”