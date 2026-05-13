Writer-in-Residence to read from newest book

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 13, 2026

PORT ANGELES — James McGrath Morris will address Studium Generale at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will be in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd. It also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Morris, the college’s writer-in-residence, will read from his newest book, “Tony Hillerman: A Life.”

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

May 21 — “Memory Thread” with Holli Margell.

May 28 — “The Value of Volunteering” by Cheyenne Tuller.

June 11 — “Great Decisions” with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.