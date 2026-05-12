Tickets on sale for Habitat for Humanity Wine Festival

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 12, 2026

SEQUIM — Tickets are on sale for the ninth Habitat for Humanity Wine Festival.

The annual fundraiser will be on July 11 at Cedars at Dungeness, 1965 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

Tickets are $87.50 per person at https://cedarsatdungeness.yapsody.com/event/index/870279/9th-annual-wine-festival.

Attendees will enjoy a curated selection of wines, hors d’oeuvres and live music.

Each ticket includes six tasting tokens and a commemorative wine glass to take home.

Additional tokens will be available for $3 each or two for $5.

Attendees must be 21 or older.