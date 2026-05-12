Ghostlight Productions to stage ‘Titanic’

PORT ANGELES — Ghostlight Productions will stage a production of “Titanic” during its 2026 season.

Ghostlight originally had scheduled “The Music Man” but has not been able to secure licensing approval due to delays in scheduling that musical’s national tour.

Auditions for “Titanic” will be scheduled in the next several weeks. The performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.ghostlightwa.org.