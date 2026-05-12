Tickets on sale for Butoh Festival performances

PORT TOWNSEND — Tickets are on sale for main stage performances at the Salish Sea Butoh Festival.

The event is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2 at the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post 26, 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend.

Main stage performers include Akira Kasai, Mitsutake Kasai, Yamamoto Moe, Kei Shirasaka, Koya Yamazaki, Mina Nishimura, Joan Laage/Kogut, Ivan Espinosa and Company and Emiko Agatsuma.

Tickets are $25 per person for each night of the festival. They can be purchased at www.givebutter.com/salishseabutoh2026.