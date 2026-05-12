Tickets on sale for YMCA’s Prom 2.0 fundraiser

SEQUIM — Tickets are on sale for the Olympic Peninsula YMCA’s Prom 2.0 fundraiser on May 23.

The event will be in the gymnasium at the Sequim YMCA, 610 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for YMCA members, at www.olympicpeninsulaymca.org/events/prom-20-fundraiser.

Proceeds from the prom will support youth programs at the Sequim YMCA.

“Prom 2.0 is a fun and meaningful way for adults in our community to come together while supporting programs that make a lasting impact on local youth,” said Jodi Minker-James, the Y’s director of community engagement.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest attire and enjoy an evening of dancing to music from the 1950s through the 2000s provided by a live DJ.

A supervised kids program will be available on site for an additional fee.

For more information, call the Y at 360-477-4381 or visit www.olympicpeninsulaymca.org.