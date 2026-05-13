PREP SOFTBALL: Quilcene bounces back from 8-run deficit to qualify for state

LACEY — The Quilcene softball team qualified for the state 1B tournament Wednesday, but certainly did it the hardest way possible.

The Rangers rallied from an eight-run deficit, then had to hold off a furious seventh-inning rally to beat Redeemer Christian 16-14 in the District 1/2 tournament. The game featured 31 hits and 20 walks. Despite all the balls in play, there were zero errors in the game.

Quilcene played Muckleshoot Tribal on Wednesday afternoon with the result after press deadline.

Redeemer Christian had an eight-run fourth inning to take a 10-2 lead over the Rangers. Quilcene came back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth then eight runs in the fifth to take a 13-11 lead.

Quilcene built its lead to 16-11 going into the seventh, but Redeemer Christian rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs when Quilcene was finally able to end it.

Kindle Iverson went 2-for-4 with a home run, while Brylee Evans was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Anna Sarnes Jr. was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs, while Cora Canterbury was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Brianne Evans was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Tana Canterbury had a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Chanel Greene had a double and three runs scored.