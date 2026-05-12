PREP SOFTBALL: Roughriders lose 4-3 to 3A powerhouse in tuneup for playoffs

BUCKLEY — Despite out-hitting White River, the Port Angeles softball team fell to the 3A Hornets 4-3 in a tuneup game before the Roughriders begin their postseason run.

White River is a solid 17-3 team and ranked No. 9 in the state among 3A schools in Ratings Percentage Index. The Hornets used to be 2A but moved up to 3A in 2024.

Port Angeles, ranked No. 5 in 2A and the Olympic League champions, had 10 hits, including six doubles, to White River’s four hits, but the Riders stranded seven baserunners. White River is a powerful hitting team that had scored nine or more runs in 16 of its 17 wins, but Lynzee Reid and Allison Leitz largely kept the Hornets in check. A solo home run by White River in the fifth inning turned out to be the difference.

Reid went four innings, allowing three hits and three runs. She walked none. Leitz went two innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Reid was 3-for-4 with a single and two doubles, while Kennedy Rognlien was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Morgan Politika was 2-for-4 with a double and Mikkhia Stevens had an RBI single.

The Riders had a chance to come back in the seventh as Leitz and Rognlien hit back-to-back doubles to score a run. Port Angeles was not able to bring Rognlien home with the tying run, however.

Port Angeles (16-3) will easily be one of the top four seeds at the District 3 2A tournament, getting a first-round bye and beginning play at 4 p.m. Friday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey. The Riders will play again Saturday, either at 4 p.m. in the tournament semifinals or 2 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

Though seedings will be announced later, Sequim (5-11) will probably make the tournament as a No. 11 or No. 12 seed and will play in a loser-out contest at 2 p.m. Friday.

White River 4, Port Angeles 3

PA 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 3 10 0

WR 0 0 0 3 1 0 x — 4 4 0

Pitching

PA — Reid 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER; Leitz 2 IP, H, ER, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Reid 3-4, 2 2B; Rognlien 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Politika 2-4, 2B; Stevens 1-3, RBI; Leitz 1-1, R, 2B; Stevens, 1-3, RBI.