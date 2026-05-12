PREP BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: Riders win behind another shutout

Port Angeles’ Bryce DeLeon gives a great effort to try to beat out a hit but the Bremerton first baseman barely hangs onto the ball for the out. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — For the fourth time in the Roughriders’ past six games, the Port Angeles baseball team got a shutout performance from their pitchers in a 5-0 district playoff win over Bremerton at Civic Field.

It was also the third time this season the Riders have shut out Bremerton.

Monday’s victory, the sixth straight for Port Angeles, sent the Riders into the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Port Angeles played Fife on Tuesday after press deadline.

Meanwhile, the Sequim baseball team also won in dramatic fashion, scoring a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning with a bases-loaded hit batsman to beat Franklin Pierce 4-3. Sequim played No. 1 seed Bainbridge on Tuesday after press deadline. Both Sequim and Port Angeles will play again Thursday or Friday, win or lose.

Kody Williams pitched six strong innings for the Riders, allowing just three hits and striking out eight. Parker Pavlak came in to pitch the ninth. He allowed one walk and no hits.

In the Riders’ last six wins, they have allowed just six runs. They have gotten a no-hitter and a one-hitter from Brayden Martin and a one-hitter and a three-hitter from Williams in their four shutouts.

“Those two are making it easier on our offense and allowing them to relax,” said coach Wyatt Hall. “It makes it easier on everyone.”

“It’s an honor to catch [Williams],” said catcher Carson Waddell, who threw out a Bremerton baserunner at second base. “I’m just sitting there and watching it myself.”

“The pitchers really lift up the hitters,” said Ethan Swenson, who had a hit, a run scored and two stolen bases.

The Riders used solid baserunning to score their runs, stealing seven bases. Zach DeBray and Bryce DeLeon laid down two perfect bunts, with DeBray driving in a runner from third base and DeLeon’s going for a single in the middle of a rally.

“We knew we’d be able to run on Bremerton,” Hall said.

Hall said he doesn’t want to rely on bunts to manufacture runs, but it’s good to have that as a weapon in low-scoring games.

“It’s nice to have that in our back pocket,” he said.

Carston Seibel hit a two-run single, while Ian Smithson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. DeBray was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Easton Fisher hit an exciting triple to the right-center fence, not even hesitating as he rounded second base, but the Riders were not able to drive him home.

Waddell was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two stolen bases.

If Port Angeles (12-8) beats Fife (17-4), the Riders will play in the district semifinals at Fife High School at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of North Kitsap vs. Steilacoom. If the Riders lose, they would play in the consolation bracket against the North Kitsap/Steilacoom loser at 4 p.m. Friday, also at Fife High School.

Port Angeles 5, Bremerton 0

Brem. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 0

PA 1 0 0 0 3 1 x — 5 9 0

Pitching

PA — Williams 6 IP, 3 H, 8 K; Pavlak IP.

Hitting

PA — Smithson 2-3, 2B, R; Seibel 1-3, 2 RBI; DeBray 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Fisher 1-3, 3B; Swenson 1-3, R, 2 SB; Waddell 1-2, RBI, SB.

Sequim 4, Franklin Pierce 3

TACOMA — The Sequim baseball team rallied in the top of the seventh, then slammed the door in the bottom half of the inning to beat Franklin Pierce 4-3 in the District 3 2A tournament, moving on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

The combo of Zeke Schmadeke and Devyn Dearinger held the Cardinals to just one hit. Schamdeke went five innings, allowing one hit, five walks and three earned runs. He struck out eight. Dearinger picked up the win, going the final two innings, allowing no hits and no walks. He struck out three.

Schmadeke was 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. William Kuperus had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Lincoln Bear hit a double and walked twice.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the seventh inning when Kaden Miller began the rally with one out, getting on base on an error.

Schmadeke followed with a single and with two outs, Bear fouled off two pitches on a 3-2 count, then worked a walk to load the bases. Dearinger drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch.

Dearinger was able to close out the game without drama with two pop-ups and a strikeout.

If Sequim (8-12) beats No. 2-ranked Bainbridge (17-3), the Wolves would be in the district semifinals to play the winner of Orting and Olympic at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. If the Wolves lose, they would move to the consolation bracket to play the Orting/Olympic loser at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sequim 4, Franklin Pierce 3

Seq. 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 — 4 7 0

FP 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3 1 4

Pitching

Seq. — Schmadeke 5 IP, H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 8 K; Dearinger 2 IP, 3 K.

Hitting

Seq. — Schmadeke 3-4, R, RBI, SB; Kuperus 1-3, R, RBI, SB; Bear 1-2, 2B.