PREP SOFTBALL: Port Angeles seeded No. 1 in district tournament

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles received the No. 1 seed in the District 3 softball tournament, while Sequim received a No. 9 seed and could play the Roughriders in the second round.

Sequim (5-11) will begin the tournament playing No. 9 seed Orting (8-10) at 2 p.m. Friday. That is a loser-out game. Port Angeles (16-3, No. 4 in Ratings Percentage Index) received a first-round bye as the tournament’s top seed and will play the winner of that game at 4 p.m.

Games will continue Saturday afternoon with the championship game being held at 6 p.m. The two teams in the championship game and two third-place winners in the consolation bracket all move on to the state 2A tournament.

The other teams receiving first-round byes were North Kitsap, which split two games with Port Angeles, Kingston and Fife.

Meanwhile, the Forks softball team (12-4) will play Toledo (15-5) at 11 a.m. Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia in the District 4 2B tournament. Win or lose, Forks will play again at 3 p.m.

Quilcene softball has already qualified for the state 1B tournament and played for the District 1/2 tournament championship late Wednesday afternoon after press deadline.