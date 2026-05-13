PREP POSTSEASON BASEBALL: Riders, Wolves lose, but remain alive for state

FIFE — Port Angeles broke out to an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hang on in an error-filled Class 2A West Central District III baseball tournament loss, falling to No. 2-seeded Fife 4-3 on the road Tuesday.

The No. 7-seeded Roughriders (12-9) are still alive in the double-elimination tournament and will face No. 3 seed Steilacoom at Fife High School at 6 p.m. Friday.

Port Angeles (six) and Fife (five) combined for 11 errors in Tuesday’s game.

Port Angeles loaded the bases in its final turn at bat when Owen Leitz and Carston Seibel drew walks and Carson Waddell reached via a Fife error.

But the Trojans struck out Easton Fisher and got the Roughriders’ leading hitter Abe Brenkman to ground into a double play.

Fife took the lead on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth against Port Angeles starter Brayden Martin.

Leadoff hitter Bryce DeLeon was plunked by a pitch to open the contest and came around to score when Fisher reached on an error.

Ian Smithson came through with an RBI double in the second to put Port Angeles up 2-0.

Brenkman later brought home a run when his fly ball to center field was misplayed, putting the Riders up 3-1.

Fife tied it up at 3-all in the fifth, taking advantage of a Martin error to advance on the basepaths.

Fife 4, Port Angeles 3

PA 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 3 4 6

Fife 0 1 0 0 2 1 X — 4 6 5

Pitching

PA — Martin 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Swenson 0.2 IP, H.

Hitting

PA — Smithson 1-3, 2B, RBI; DeBray 2-2, BB, SB; Swenson 0-2, BB, R; Seibel 1-3, BB; Leitz 0-2, BB, R; DeLeon 0-3, HBP, R.

Bainbridge 11, Sequim 0

BAINBRIDGE — The Wolves couldn’t keep pace with the Spartans, No. 2 in the state’s Class 2A baseball RPI.

Sequim is still alive for a state tournament berth and will face No. 5 seed Orting in a loser-out contest at Fife High School at 4 p.m. Friday. The Wolves and Cardinals met in a nonleague game April 17 and Sequim fell 11-1.

In Tuesday’s contest, Lincoln Bear went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double for the Wolves.

Duran Ward and Will Kuperas also doubled for Sequim (8-13).

Bainbridge 11, Sequim 0

Seq. 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 3

BI 4 3 3 1 X — 11 7 0

Pitching

Seq. — Bear IP, H, 3 ER; Oase IP, 2 H, ER; Miller IP, 2 H, 2 ER; Cox IP, 2 H, ER.

Hitting

Seq. — Bear 2-3, 2B; Kuperus 1-2, 2B; Ward 1-3, 2B.

Toledo 15, Forks 6

ADNA — The Spartans’ season came to an end after allowing a pair of five-run innings in a Class 2B District IV tournament contest Tuesday.

Senior Landen Olson stole two bases and drove in a pair of runs in his last game for Forks. Lane Helvey led the Spartans at the plate with a pair of hits, three stolen bases and a run, while Radley Bennett had a single, a walk and an RBI for Forks.

Forks finished the season 8-9 overall.

Quilcene 10, Evergreen Lutheran 0

QUILCENE — The Rangers clinched a Class 1B State Baseball Tournament appearance with a no-hit win over the Eagles on Tuesday.

Quilcene will face Northwest Christian of Lacey for the District 1/2 Championship today at 3 p.m. at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Isaac Figueroa went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to pace the Rangers in Tuesday’s win.

Eli Allen was 2-for-3 with a walk, a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Allen, Aiden Cate and Oliver Hopkins teamed up on the mound for the no-hitter by committee.

Cate also had two hits and drove in two runs for the Rangers (11-3).