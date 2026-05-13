Pilot makes emergency landing in open field

Quilcene Fire Rescue crews examine a single-propeller airplane on Tuesday after the pilot made an emergency landing in an open field. The pilot had reported engine failure and an onboard fire. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

QUILCENE — A pilot of a small, single-propeller aircraft safely made an emergency landing in an open field at Boulton Farms off U.S. Highway 101 near Quilcene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot notified air traffic control of engine failure about 10:48 a.m. Tuesday. They said they would try to land at the intersection of Highway 101 and state Highway 104.

The pilot reported the engine failure caused an onboard fire while the plane was in flight, Quilcene Fire Rescue reported in a social media post.

“The pilot immediately began engine failure emergency landing procedures, was able to extinguish the flames using an onboard fire extinguisher, and safely landed the aircraft in an open field,” Quilcene Fire Rescue posted.

When fire crews arrived, they found the pilot out of the aircraft and uninjured.

No motorists or pedestrians were harmed, the Sheriff’s Office added.