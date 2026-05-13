DISTRICT GOLF: Sequim, Port Angeles qualify three more for state

Port Angeles’ Sky Gelder qualified for the state 2A tournament with his performance at district at Cedars at Dungeness on Tuesday. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Sequim’s Gabriella Hood qualified for the state 2A tournament with her score at the district tournament at Cedars at Dungeness on Tuesday. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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SEQUIM — Port Angeles junior Sky Gelder and Sequim sophomores Talon Stover and Gabriella Hood will join their Roughrider and Wolves teammates at their respective state golf championships after shooting qualifying rounds at the Class 2A West Central District championship on Tuesday at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course.

The top five boys scores and the top seven girls rounds qualified for state.

The Sequim girls now have a full complement of four golfers for the Class 2A girls state golf championship at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hood earned the district competition’s fifth and final state berth after posting a round of 106 to make her first state tournament appearance. She finished 10th at the Olympic League Championships last week.

Sequim teammates Raimey Brewer (T2, 90), Kaiya Robinson (4th, 93) and Kendra Dodson (T7th, 98) all qualified for state last week at the Olympic League championships at Kitsap Golf & Country Club.

Other area competitors included Sequim senior Rachel McDougall and Port Angeles sophomore Layla Parker (16th, 126).

Gelder produced his best round of the season when the pressure was on full force, shooting a 2-over-par 74 to finish one stroke back of district tournament champ Samuel Hodus of Bainbridge.

Gelder went out in 40 strokes but holed out two birdies and collected six pars on the back nine to secure his second state tournament appearance after missing out on state last spring.

Port Angeles sophomore Noah Myers posted an 85 with two birdies to finish in a tie for 10th.

“The PA boys had a good showing,” Riders boys coach Bob Anderson said. “Sky is a solid golfer. Noah is a great golfer, and I know he’s primed to advance in our tourneys next season.

“I’m proud of our team, every one of them.”

Stover qualified for his first state tournament by shooting a round of 82 to finish in a three-way tie for fifth.

He posted six pars on his back nine to get back into contention for the last state berths.

Stover will join Sequim senior Adrian Aragon (T5, 78) and Gelder will join Port Angeles senior Cale Wentz (T5, 78) at the Class 2A boys state golf championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.