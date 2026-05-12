Tickets on sale for Clallam County Republicans luncheon

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 12, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for the Clallam County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day luncheon and auction.

The annual fundraiser will be at the Sequim Prairie Grange on Saturday.

Tickets are $65 per person at www.clallamrepublicans.org or at the party’s office, 509 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The luncheon will feature the taste of the Southwest, silent and live auctions and a keynote address by state Supreme Court candidate Judge Dave Larson.