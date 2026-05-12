Search warrant executed in homicide investigation

PORT ANGELES — Homicide detectives secured evidence during the execution of a search warrant that will help in the investigation of a February death.

Clallam County Sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of the Peninsula Crisis Response Team and the Port Angeles Police Department, searched a residence in the 1300 block of West Ninth St. in Port Angeles on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post.

The purpose was to secure evidence related to the homicide of Danny Kendrick, 73, who was found dead in the 6300 block of Deer Park Road in February.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-417-2459, option 1, or to use the online reporting tool at www.clallamcountywa.gov/497/sheriff.