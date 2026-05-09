EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Charter Review town hall meetings to be discussed

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 9, 2026

Town hall meeting results, a report from a transportation benefit district and the first meeting of a re-formed drainage district are scheduled to be discussed next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss the results of recent town hall meetings regarding recommendations from the 2025 Charter Review Commission during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss a collective bargaining agreement in executive session during a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A discussion regarding a land acquisition by Olympic National Park from sellers within park boundaries.

• Resolutions appointing Lindsey Sehmel and Roger Magee to the Park and Recreation Advisory Board; Gordon Gibbs and appointing John Teichert to the Board of Equalization; Daniel Peacock and Lynne Kastner to the Revenue Advisory Committee; and Rae Haselbach, Denise Lapio and Patrice Johnston to the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee.

• An agreement with Lakeside Industries, Inc. for $393,455 to provide 2026 hot mix asphalt and CCS-1 liquid asphalt.

• An agreement with Washington State University for solid waste assistance with organic waste reduction.

• Approval of a final plat for PLDV 2025-00020, Cooper Hawk Cluster Development.

• Discussion regarding joining the lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources regarding its riparian buffer rule.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 2 regarding a proposed amendment of the county administrator’s employment contract.

• Discussions regarding proposed budget revisions, supplemental appropriations and debatable budget emergencies to be considered May 26.

• A resolution authorizing current use assessment applications from Richard Kelly and Ward and Rita Willits under Clallam County Code Chapter 27.08, Open Space.

• An agreement with Clallam County Parks, Fair and Facilities for $90,000 in 2026 Hotel/Motel Tax funding.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology decreasing the county’s Puget Sound Nutrient General Permit grant by $20,580 to $248,870.

• An amended agreement with the Quillayute Valley School District for an additional $6,400 to provide transition program services for students who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology de-obligating $35,820 from the county’s Clean Water District Matriotti-Bell project.

• A public hearing regarding the proposed adoption of Policy 580 – Electronic Funds Transfer Policy.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92746778294.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 927 4677 8294 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will hear an annual report for the Jefferson County Transportation Benefit District from Eric Kuzma when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• An update on the recent elevation of the fire risk to moderate.

• A public hearing regarding proposed supplemental budget appropriations.

• Award of a $500 Thriving Communities grant to the county auditor’s office and a $3,550 grant to the Port Ludlow Village Council.

• An amended agreement with Interwest Construction of Burlington for an additional $21,390 for a change order to phase 2 of the water reclamation plant for the Port Hadlock urban growth area.

• Jeff Taylor’s resignation from the county’s Marine Resources Committee.

• Appointment of Sheriff Andrew Pernsteiner as the law enforcement representation to Law Enforcement Officer, plan 1, Disability Retirement Board.

• A license to install and maintain an educational sign along Upper Hoh Road at the tributary to Hell Roaring Creek.

• A request from Jefferson County Public Health to approve agreements with the city of Port Townsend for $4,749; Disabled Hikers for $6,500; Jefferson County Historical Society for $3,250; Peninsula Trails Coalition for $5,743; and Port Townsend School District for $9,909.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for an additional $101,206, for a total of $6,280.282, to provide infectious disease prevention services, maternal and child health programs and the WIC nutrition program.

• Final approval of the Woodland Hills short plat.

• A recommendation from the Housing Fund Board for $90,000 in affordable housing funds for Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson County’s Landes Terrace project.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed update to the county’s comprehensive plan when it meets at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Transit Center, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 959 9899 4925 and passcode 306246.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will conduct a workshop meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The commissioners also will meet in a regular session at 1 p.m.

The hybrid meetings will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will consider rejecting all bids for pole inspections, treating and reporting and re-solicit the contract when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is posted at https://clallampud.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will discuss the district election bill when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will discuss the district’s 2027 work plan when they meet 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/143823525.

For audio only, call 866-899-4679 and enter access code 143-823-525.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Chimacum Drainage District

The Chimacum Drainage District commissioners will appoint a chair and vice chair during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The newly reformed district will meet at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Other agenda items include:

• Setting the schedule and location for future district meetings.

• Training on the Open Public Meetings Act.

• The district budget.

• Interim management activities with the Conservation District.

• The 2028 board election process.

• Drainage district assessment development.

• The district’s communications plan.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84968508415?pwd=TSH70YNqU0PqeeY42gaNtigJmgL4mg.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will conduct a roundtable discussion on its 2026 strategic work plan during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The workshop will be in the commons at Salish Coast Elementary School, 1687 Grant St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Virtual attendees will not be able to participate in the roundtable and may have a hard time hearing that portion of the meeting.

In-person attendance is encouraged, city officials said.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will hear an update from the Sustainability Committee when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The council will conduct a retreat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/241117526134804?p=ZxAG2kop3rCXhpSSVy.

For audio only, call 253-363-9585 and enter conference ID 307 826 227#.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda is posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda is expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Brinnon Fire

The Jefferson County Fire District 4 commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet in Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4329081371?pwd=YlczSUZqMmRYclM4WkZJbkg5Q2N1Zz09&omn=88976882782.

To listen only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 432 908 1371 and passcode 502502.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Jefferson County Library

The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88199223539?pwd=aqXfr2G3VoHuRlI9tHvLPXBwWo7RAS.1.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-16771.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be held downstairs in the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.