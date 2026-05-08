Committee members sought for ‘Against’ statements

Published 1:30 am Friday, May 8, 2026

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Auditor’s office is seeking county residents to serve on the “Against” committees for resolutions submitted by Quilcene Fire District 2, Brinnon Fire District 4 and Quilcene Cemetery District 2.

The resolutions will be on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.

The committees will draft the arguments against the propositions for the voters’ guide.

Interested volunteers should email bhuntingford@co.jefferson.wa.us as soon as possible. Statements must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The full ballot measures are posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us/1266/elections.

For more information, call Brenda Huntingford, the county auditor, at 360-385-9358.