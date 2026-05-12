Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

Jewelry by Jackie Sathe will be on display throughout May at the Port Ludlow Art League.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception for Jackie VanNoy and Jackie Sathe from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will begin in the lobby at Sound Community Bank, 9500 Oak Bay Road, then move to the league’s adjacent gallery.

VanNoy, the league’s artist of the month, is a painter and contemporary calligrapher. She studied art at the State University College at Buffalo, N.Y., and works in painting, calligraphy, collage and drawing.

VanNoy’s paintings have been exhibited in the Northwest Watercolor Society’s 60th anniversary exhibit at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle. Her calligraphic musicals exhibit uses color, music and gesture as the prompts for her artwork.

“I was clear about the voice I wanted to portray,” VanNoy said. “I envisioned a singing voice with a true and joyful sound.”

Sathe, a Florida native and former middle and high school teacher, became interested in designing jewelry after being gifted a necklace and earring set created by one of her students. Her design style is eclectic, employing a variety of materials to create unique jewelry pieces.

Sathe’s earrings, necklaces and bracelets feature a variety of specialty beads made of glass, porcelain, clay, stone and wood assembled with an assortment of materials, including sterling silver, copper or stainless steel wire as well as natural and synthetic cords.

VanNoy’s paintings and calligraphy and Sathe’s jewelry collection will be on display at the league’s gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout May.

For more information, email info@portludlowart.org or visit www.portludlowart.org.