Magician, comedian to host show at Field Hall

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 12, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Michael Carbonaro will present “Wonderboy” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $30 to $65 per person at www.fieldhallevents.com/tickets.

Carbonaro, known for his television series “The Carbonaro Effect,” is a magician and comedian.

“Wonderboy” is an all-ages show that blends magic and comedy with audience participation.

Carbonaro has appeared on television shows like Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy and CSI Miami.

He has been named Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and is the sole recipient of the Copperfield Prize.