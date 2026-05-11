PREP ROUNDUP: Forks baseball splits pair at district

FORKS — The Forks baseball team split a pair of games at the District 4 2B tournament this weekend, putting the Spartans in a must-win game today against Toledo.

Forks beat Winlock in the tournament opener 10-0 behind a one-hitter by Tannon Gaydeski, then lost 6-2 to Adna to put the Spartans in the consolation bracket. Forks now must win two straight to qualify for state.

In the first game, Mason Dent went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Conner Clark was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Cordel Horejsi was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Gaydeski hit a triple and scored two runs, while Cashtien Barajas hit a double and drove in a run. Radley Bennett drove in three runs.

In the second game, Landen Olson hit a double and scored a run, while Clark had a hit and two RBIs. Clark allowed two earned runs and three hits in three innings while striking out one, while Olson allowed three earned runs and four hits in three innings while striking out four.

Forks (7-9) played Toledo at 2 p.m. today at Adna High School. If the Spartans win, they play the loser of Napavine and Toutle Lake, again in Adna at 2 p.m. Friday.

Olympic League tennis

POULSBO — Sequim’s Tiffany Lam qualified for the West Central District girls tennis tournament, finishing second at the Olympic League meet this weekend.

Lam made it to the championship match, losing to Annabelle Waldman of Olympic 6-2, 6-0. In the semifinals, she beat Lucy Cao of Bremerton in a hard-fought match that went to tiebreakers.

Also qualifying for district is Sequim’s Calleigh Thompson, who finished sixth.

For Port Angeles, Alyssum Larson had a dramatic win over her Roughriders’ teammate Audrey Rudd 6-3, 6-7, 11-9.

In doubles’ play, Port Angeles’ Pyper Alton/Leilah Franich beat their Port Angeles teammates Rylie Medley/Allison Fricker 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.