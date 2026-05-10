PREP TRACK ROUNDUP: Pierce leads PA boys to second-place finish at league meet

BELFAIR — Powered by a spectacular performance by Brody Pierce, the Port Angeles boys track team finished second at the Olympic League subdistrict meet at North Mason High School this weekend.

Meanwhile on the girls’ side, defending state champion Teanna Clark of Port Angeles set a season-best mark to win the league championship in the javelin. Her throw of 135 feet, 2 inches is just 13 inches off her state championship throw from last year.

Pierce already won the triple jump (45-1) and the long jump (21-8, personal best) on Thursday. On Saturday, he added a first-place jump in the high jump (5-10).

Port Angeles also got a first place in the 4×400 relay. The team of Logan Wilson, Andre Campbell, Diego Waterkotte and Henry Zelenka won in a time of 3 minutes, 27.11 seconds.

Port Angeles finished with 114 team points, just behind league champion Bremerton’s 117.5. The Sequim boys were seventh with 51 points. On the girls side, Port Angeles was sixth at 56 points while Sequim was eighth with 33. Bainbridge won the girls’ meet with 188 points.

Sequim’s Reid Randall also had a solid meet, winning the 400 meters (49.32 seconds, a personal best) and finished second in the 800 (1:52.92, another personal best). Sequim’s Abraham Herrara was third in the discus 120-6 and the Sequim 4×400 relay team (Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Randall) was third in 3:28.11.

Several Port Angeles boys had solid meets with personal-best times. Liam Wilson was second in the 200-meter run (22.66, personal best) and third in the 400 (50.05, personal best). East Dempsey was third in the 800 (1:55.56, personal best) and third in the 1,600 (4:26.67, personal best).

The Port Angeles 4×100 team (Chayce Wilson, Liam Wilson, Logan Wilson and Pierce) was second in 43.17 seconds, while Hunter Flores was third in the javelin 146-3.

Girls results

Clark’s win in the javelin was her 13th first-place finish in a row dating back to April 2025. It was also the sixth time she had thrown over 130 feet. No other girl at the 2A level has cracked 127 feet this season. Clark was also fourth in the discus at 87-11.

Clare Turella of Sequim picked up a first-place finis in the high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Port Angeles’ Leia Larson was third in the 3,200 with a time of 11:56.79, a season best. The Sequim 4×200 relay team of Bridget Pyeatt, Kylie Peters, Kalea Keate and Harper Campbell was third in 1:50.43.

The top five finishers in each event move on to district with other finishes being picked on a wild card basis.

Sequim and Port Angeles athletes will next compete at the West-Central District 3 2A meet May 20-22 in Bremerton with the top four finishers in each event moving on to state.

NOLC Meet

JOYCE — The Neah Bay girls narrowly edged Crescent for the North Olympic League 1B track and field championship, while the Clallam Bay and Neah Bay boys tied for first.

The Neah Bay girls had 54 points to Crescent’s 49. The Clallam Bay and Neah Bay boys each had 57.

Cyrus Politte and William Hull won three events each for Clallam Bay. Politte took first in the high jump (5-8), the long jump (18-8) and the triple jump (40-5). Hull was first in the 200-meter run (24.87 seconds), the 110 hurdles (15.94 seconds, personal best) and the 300 hurdles (43.32).

Neah Bay’s Daniel Cumming won the shot put with a personal best 46-6½. That is the fourth-best distance in the state. Cumming also won he discus with a throw of 135-0.

Neah Bay’s Daniel Greene was first in the javelin at 121-6 and teammate Jordan Greene was first in the 100-meter run at 11.99 seconds.

Clallam Bay’s Blake McNally won the 400 (56.56), Crescent’s Eli Thompson won the 800 (2:43.94), Crescent’s Jax Sprague was first in the 1,600 (5:41.49) and Crescent’s Donovan Allen was the winner of the 3,200 (13:45.45).

In the relays, Neah Bay (Vylijah Daniels, Daniel Greene, Andres Pascua Jr. and Jordan Greene) took first at 49.03, while the Crescent 4×400 team (Kolton Mason, Thompson, Jackson Girard, Jax Sprague) in 4:23.24.

Girls results

Crescent’s Naomii Sprague won four events — the triple jump (31-1), the 100 meters (13.25), the 100 hurdles (16.97) and the 300 hurdles (51.26). Her teammate Alexis Dunavant won three events — the shot put (34-2), the discus (95-6) and the javelin (59-11).

Clallam Bay’s Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarty won the high jump (4-8) and the long jump (14-½).

Neah Bay’s Brianna McGimpsey took first in the 200 (29.02), while teammate Angel Halttunen was first in the 400 (1:04.19).

Crescent’s Mariah Hopper won the 800 (4:03.13) and teammate Madalynn Green won the 1,600 (7:53.09). Neah Bay’s Kali McGimpsey was first in the 3,200 (18:22.01).

The Neah Bay 4×100 relay team of Alexa Greene, Qwaapeys Greene, Brianna McGimpsey and Halttunen took first in 53.60 and the Neah Bay 4×200 team with the same four girls was also first in 1:54.17.