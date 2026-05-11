AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Gladfelter wins CCC 10K championship and Lincoln Park BMX open house

Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter, running for Corban University in Salem, Ore., won the 10K at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships in La Grande, Ore.

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Three former Port Angeles Roughriders competed in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Track and Field championships this weekend with Jack Gladfelter winning the conference championship in the 10K.

The CCC championships were held at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore. Gladfelter, who now runs for Corban University, took first in the 10K in a time of 31 minutes, 56.61 seconds, winning the event by 18 seconds. Gladfelter will next run in the 5K and 10K at the NAIA National Championships May 20-22 in Asheville, N.C.

Coming in seventh was former Roughrider Max Baeder in a time of 32:46.85. Baeder, who was teammates with Gladfelter in both track and cross-country, now runs for The Evergreen State College in Olympia.

Lily Halberg of Port Angeles, who now runs track for Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore., finished 14th in the 100-meter run in a time of 12.63 seconds and 18th in the 200 in a time of 26.10.

BMX open house

PORT ANGELES — For children and parents who are brand new to BMX, the Lincoln Park BMX track is holding a free beginners-only open house May 27 to give newcomers a fun, zero-pressure environment to try out the sport.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park BMX will provide free loaner bikes and helmets and instruction. Kids 3-17 years old are welcome and parents can try it out, too. Participants must be able to ride a two-pedal bike unassisted.

Participants should bring water, closed-toed shoes, long pants, long-sleeve shirt and their own bikes and helmets, if available.

Spots are limited, but people can register for free at www.tinyurl.com/BMXOpenHouse2026.