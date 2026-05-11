PREP SOCCER PLAYOFFS: Rivals win first playoff match on golden goal

SEA TAC — The East Jefferson boys soccer team won its first-ever playoff game Saturday 2-1 over Seattle Christian and the Rivals did it in dramatic fashion, scoring a golden goal in overtime after Seattle Christian had tied the game at the end of regulation.

“The boys played incredibly well. I’m really proud of the way they showed up,” said coach Logan Stegner.

In the regular season, Seattle Christian beat East Jefferson 4-0, but that result didn’t matter Saturday.

“To go in there with the confidence that they did, I’m really proud of them,” Stegner said.

It was the first postseason boys soccer victory since the Chimacum and Port Townsend athletic programs merged to become the Rivals.

Grady White, a rare football player/wrestler and soccer player (Port Angeles’ Oliver Martinez is the other local athlete who plays this combination of sports) scored in regulation for the Rivals.

East Jefferson was just a minute away from winning the match 1-0 but Seattle Christian scored near the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. Near the end of the first overtime period, Alan Morales scored the Rivals’ second goal to give East Jefferson the victory.

Emilio Lopez was in goal for the Rivals. Stegner said he made some “killer saves” in the game.

The Rivals (10-6-0) now enter the double-elimination phase of the tournament. East Jefferson is rewarded by playing the No. 1 1A team in the state Tuesday, Vashon (11-1-3), at Vashon.

“We’re just going to hang on for dear life,” Stegner said. The Rivals will play again Thursday against either Cascade Christian (12-3-1) or Bellevue Christian (10-4-1).

In another playoff game Saturday, Sequim lost to Washington 3-1. Bjorn Henrikson scored early in the match to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead but Washington bounced back with three straight goals to take the match. Sequim’s season ends with a 7-8 record.

The Port Angeles boys soccer team begins postseason hosting North Kitsap at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wally Sigmar Field.