ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Brayden Martin, Port Angeles baseball and Mariah Traband, Port Angeles softball

It was quite the week to conclude the regular season for Port Angeles’ Brayden Martin and Mariah Traband.

Martin helped lead the Roughriders to a berth in the district tournament, first by pitching a complete-game no-hitter on April 30 in a 2-0 win over Bremerton. He struck out 15 batters in that game. He followed that up with a complete-game one-hitter in a 7-0 win over Kingston on May 6, striking out 11. That’s one hit, zero runs and 26 strikeouts in Martin’s past 14 innings.

Traband is getting red-hot at the end of the season for the Riders’ softball team. Against North Kitsap, she went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Most importantly, she hit a clutch two-run triple that gave the Riders a lead in the third inning they would never relinquish in beating North Kitsap 13-3 to win the Olympic League title.

Over her past four games, Traband is 9-for-13 (.708) with four triples, two doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored.

Athletes of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.