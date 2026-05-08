Overnight Hood Canal bridge closures set to begin Monday

SHINE — The state Department of Transportation has announced a series of overnight closures of the Hood Canal bridge on state Highway 104 beginning Monday.

The seven-hour closures will allow work crews to continue work on the center lock rehabilitation project that was started in May 2023.

The bridge will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights from Monday through May 28 except for Memorial Day on May 25.

During the overnight closures, construction crews will replace worn shock absorbers on the bridge. The shock absorbers are an essential feature of the bridge that help keep both halves of the span connected.

The overnight work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled.

Crews also will work on the bridge’s locking mechanism during the day. This work will be performed with the bridge open to traffic, but it will require a 30- to 40-minute test opening after each replacement.

For more information, visit https://wsdot.wa.gov/construction- planning/search-projects/sr-104-hood-canal-bridge- center-lock-rehabilitation.

Real-time information about the Hood Canal bridge is available at www.wsdot.com/traffic/hood canal or by downloading the WSDOT app.