Committee members sought for an ‘Against’ statements

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County commissioners are seeking county residents to serve on the “Against” committees for the Clallam County Fire District 2 Proposition No. 1 and Emergency Medical Services property tax levy.

The committee will draft the arguments against the proposition for the voters’ guide.

Interested volunteers should email elections@clallamcountywa.gov by noon Friday.

Applications should include name, voter registration address, phone number and the ballot measure.

For more information, visit www. clallamcountywa.gov/documentcenter/view/27558.