Jefferson County fire restrictions elevate to moderate

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County fire marshal has declared a moderate fire danger level for the county, effective Friday.

Jefferson County code requires a moderate fire danger level automatically on June 1, but due to current atmospheric and observed field conditions, the danger level is being elevated early for the 2026 fire season, according to a news release.

The following rules are in place during moderate fire danger levels:

• Burn barrels, land clearing fires, yard debris burning and sky lanterns are prohibited.

• Recreational fires are allowed in permanent or portable barbecues, outdoor fireplaces or grills.

• Portable fire pits, fireplaces and chimineas must be placed on non-combustible surfaces.

• Only natural wood may be used, and fuel must not extend outside the device.

• All fires must be constantly attended until fully extinguished.

Based on current forecasts, the moderate fire danger, at a minimum, is expected to remain in place until at least Sept. 30, the fire marshal said.

Fire danger levels are likely to be further elevated as the season progresses.

For more information, visit www.co.jefferson.wa.us/1687/office-of-the-fire-marshal.