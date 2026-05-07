PREPS: Martin tosses 1-hitter for Riders

BREMERTON — Sequim came out on top in a back-and-forth Olympic League regular season finale with Bremerton, rallying back from a 6-4 deficit and holding off the Knights late in a 9-8 triumph at Legion Field on Wednesday.

With the win, the Wolves (5-9, 7-12) finished the season in a three-way tie with the Knights (5-9, 8-10) and North Mason (5-9, 8-11) for fifth in the Olympic League.

District seeding was expected to be finalized at a coaches’ meeting Thursday evening.

“It is looking like we’ll have a spot, so I expect Sequim will be in the bracket,” coach Dave Ditlefesen said.

The Wolves broke an 8-8 tie in the top of the sixth inning when Hunter Tennell doubled to left field with one out and after a Lincoln Bear pop out came home on Devyn Dearinger’s RBI single to left for a 9-8 lead.

Relief pitcher Connor Oase came on in place Dearinger and handled business over the final two frames.

Oase allowed Bremerton’s Luke Kilmer a leadoff single, but Kilmer was left stranded at third base after Oase induced a ground ball out and struck out a batter.

A Bremerton baserunner reached via error in the bottom of the seventh and Oase walked a batter with two outs to put the winning run on base, but Oase came through and ended the contest via a fly out.

The Wolves produced three extra-base hits in the contest, including RBI doubles by Van Johnson and Kaden Miller in the third inning.

Sequim 9, Bremerton 8

Sequim 4 0 4 0 0 1 0 — 9 9 4

Brem. 1 5 0 2 0 0 0 — 8 13 3

Hitting

Sequim — Schmadeke 1-3, BB, SB, R; Tennell 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Bear 1-3, R; Dearinger 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Johnson 1-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Kuperus 1-4, R, RBI; Miller 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Bremerton — Kilmer 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Weisbarth 2-4, BB, 3 R, RBI;Hooker 1-5, R, 2 RBI. .

Pitching

Sequim — Dearinger 5 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Oase 2 IP, H, BB, K.

Bremerton — Kilmer 6 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Hooker IP.

Port Angeles 7, Kingston 0

KINGSTON — A little less than a week after tossing a 15 strikeout no-hitter against Bremerton, Roughriders starter Brayden Martin threw a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking none, in Port Angeles’ regular season finale on Wednesday.

Offensively, the Riders posted six runs in the first inning. Port Angeles got on the board first when Abe Brenkman doubled home Owen Leitz.

Ethan Swenson added a two-run single, while Zach DeBray and Ian Smithson added RBI singles.

Carson Waddell also tripled and came home to score on a wild pitch.

Port Angeles (7-7, 11-8) will open the district tournament on Monday.

Port Angeles 7, Kingston 0

PA 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 7 7 1

King. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2

Hitting

Port Angeles — Leitz 1-2, BB, R; Brenkman 1-2, 2B, BB, R, RBI; Waddell 1-4, 3B, R; Fisher 1-3, BB, R, RBI; Swenson 1-2, R, 2 RBI. .

Pitching

Port Angeles — Martin 7 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 11 K.

Softball Quilcene 12, Redeemer Christian 4

QUILCENE — Tana Canterbury, Anna Sarnes and Brylee Evans each collected three hits as the Rangers rolled at home Wednesday.

Lila Anderson added an RBI triple for Quilcene.

The Rangers (5-2, 9-3) will begin the postseason next week.