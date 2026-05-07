AREA SPORTS: Irrigation Festival Bubble Run set Saturday

Irrigation Fest’s 2-mile Bubble Run on Saturday

SEQUIM — The Sequim Irrigation Festival’s 2-mile Bubble Run will be held along Washington Street on Saturday.

The family friendly event will be filled with bubbles and smiles, according to organizers.

The run starts at 11 a.m. at the Shipley Center parking lot, 651 W. Washington.

The price is $40, to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-BubbleRun.

NOBAS tryouts

North Olympic Baseball & Softball will hold summer ball tryouts for its age 9-12 summer travel ball teams at Lincoln Park at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The summer season starts May 31.

The cost is $300 per player and includes three tournaments along the I-5 corridor, a jersey and a hat.

Golf for Grads

SEQUIM — Registration is underway for the Sequim High School Class of 2026’s Golf for Grads benefit tournament set May 29 at The Cedars at Dungeness.

The tournament will raise funds for a safe and sober graduation night party.

The four-person scramble format event will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Entry fees are $125 for the public, $75 for Cedars members or employees, and includes green fees, cart use, food and drink tickets, KP, long drive and hole-in-one prizes.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-GolfForGrads26.

Tourney expands

The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments are expanding to 76 teams, the NCAA announced Thursday.

With the increase to 76, the First Four — doubleheaders on back-to-back days in Dayton — will be replaced by a 12-game Opening Round played by 24 teams in two different cities.

For the women, the 12 games will be played on the Wednesday and Thursday between Selection Sunday and the beginning of the round of 64 on Friday.

Peninsula Daily News and The Athletic