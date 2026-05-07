OUTDOORS: Peninsula recreational sites hit by Department of Natural Resources cuts

Shelton’s Brittany Ann Lynn caught this halibut while fishing out of Sekiu last month. The size and frequency of halibut hookups has increased with better weather and tides.

THERE WAS MOMENTARY confusion when reading a recent state Department of Natural Resources announcement trumpeting the closure of four campgrounds statewide due to budget cuts.

Anderson Lake was listed as one of the sites set to close, but I’ve never known Anderson Lake to be anything more than a day-use park with no camp sites available.

And Anderson Lake is a state park, not a DNR-managed recreation site. The answer to the mystery is there is an Anderson Lake DNR-campground that will be closing, but it’s the Anderson Lake in Lewis County near to Elbe by Mount Rainier.

So Anderson Lake State Park is safe (minus the toxic algae blooms that have currently closed the lake to all in-water recreational activities) and will remain open — at least until a closure for a construction project set June 15 through Aug. 31.

The project will include paving the entrance road, ADA parking, new restrooms, equestrian area improvements and a new extension to the Olympic Discovery Trail — the Milo Curry Road to Anderson Lake extension.

Much of the work on the new trail extension has been completed, including the addition of a safety crosswalk across state Route 20 at Four Corners Road.

There is some bad news as the Upper Clearwater Campground near Forks is one of the four campgrounds to close.

And The Lyre River Campground near Joyce will undergo a seasonal closure from September until April 2o27.

Gov. Bob Ferguson proposed cutting $750,000 from the recreation program’s maintenance fund, but lawmakers scaled it down to $580,000.

These sites were chosen as they were operationally expensive to maintain due to volume of use, had longer travel distances for limited staff, or they were sites that would be impacted regardless due to capacity constraints compounded by storm damage.

DNR’s recreation team is made up of 60 field staff across the entire state. That means only one staff person for every 21.6 miles of trail, 50,000 acres and 333,000 visitors to DNR-managed lands.

Decreased funding for maintenance has a cascading effect — storm recovery will take longer, trailhead bathrooms will not be stocked, there will be more trash on trails, and sites will generally be less maintained and staffed due to a lack of resources.

PA Halibut Derby

The 2026 Port Angeles Salmon Club Halibut Derby will have a $5,000 first prize with fishing set May 23-24.

The prize ladder is set with the top 20 fish bringing home a cash prize.

Tickets are $60 per person and available in advance at Swain’s General Store, 602 E. First St. and now at Jerry’s Bait & Tackle, 2720 U.S. Highway 101.

Tickets also are planned to be available the morning of the derby at the West Boat Haven dock and the Port Angeles Yacht Club.

Weigh-in will be at the West Boat Haven dock at 2 p.m. each day.

Trout plants late

Typically, Lake Leland and Tarboo Lake in Jefferson County already have been stocked with spring plants of rainbow trout.

Not the case so far this year, according to the state’s catchable trout stocking plants.

“I am still watching for telltale signs of trout plants in either Lake Leland or Tarboo Lake, but haven’t seen any of the dimples on the surface of either,” Quilcene resident Ward Norden said. “I need to get over to Silent lake but haven’t had the time. Both Leland and Tarboo have holdovers from last year, so anglers have been getting a few of those.

“Pressure on Leland has been light due to those scary signs about toxic algae. Leland algae will never be as bad as Anderson Lake because it flushes a couple times every rainy season unlike Anderson Lake. I just tell people who ask at Leland — “just don’t drink the water, don’t lick the fish, and wash your hands before eating a sandwich.”

I would add take a shower as soon as possible to avoid possible Swimmer’s itch, something I never encountered while at the ol’ swimming hole at Lake Leland, but was warned about every time I swam there as a kid.

Recreational bottomfishing

A virtual public meeting is set for 4 p.m. May 20 to discuss management options for the 2027-2028 coastal recreational bottomfish fisheries and recommendations on the Marine Area 1 (Ilwaco) optional halibut fishing days in June.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) manages West Coast bottomfish on a two-year cycle. The PFMC is currently considering harvest levels (annual catch limits) and management measures, such as seasons and bag limits that will affect Washington coastal bottomfish fisheries during the 2027-2028 biennium.

To attend the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-Bottomfish2728.

Twilight Sailing Series

Port Ludlow Yacht Club and the Port Ludlow Marina are teaming up for the 2026 Twilight Sailing Series set June 18, July 9, 23 and Aug. 13..

On four afternoons this summer, sailors and crews will gather to enjoy informal racing, fellowship and festivities.

No registration or fees are required, participants are encouraged to show up and sail.

Racing will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with post-race festivities at the Port Ludlow Marina and Pavillion, 1 Gull Drive from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Motor-powered vessels are also encouraged to attend and spectate.

Following the race, crews will gather to enjoy food and refreshments in the covered pavillion next to the marina store.

The Marina will provide two hours of free temporary moorage for participants after the race.

All participating boats will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Money raised through donations of sponsors and participants will benefit the North Olympic Salmon Coalition.

________

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.