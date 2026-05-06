PREP BASEBALL: Port Angeles punches postseason ticket with win

Port Angeles shortstop Bryce DeLeon makes a tag on a Kingston player stealing second base Tuesday at Civic Field. Port Angeles won 6-3 in an important game for playoff positioning. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles boys baseball team won its fourth game in a row, riding solid pitching again in a 6-3 victory over Kingston that may have locked up a home playoff game for the Roughriders.

The Riders got 6⅓ innings from Kody Williams in his final regular season home start. He allowed three runs in the second inning, two of them earned, but then completely dominated Kingston after that point, allowing five hits and striking out six. Ethan Swenson got the final two outs to complete the win.

With the victory, Port Angeles remains in fourth place in the upper half of the Olympic League at 6-7 in league (10-8 overall). Port Angeles played Kingston again on the road Wednesday after press deadline to complete its regular season. A win will lock up fourth and a possible home playoff game Monday. A loss would mean a tie for fourth with Bremerton and a home game Monday would depend on how the seeding worked out with the South Puget Sound League teams. In either case, the Riders will move on to the postseason.

The Riders are getting hot at the right time of year. They started the season 2-7 in league. In their past four games, the Roughriders have allowed just six runs, with Williams firing a one-hit shutout April 28 and Brayden Martin throwing a no-hitter April 30.

“Our pitching and defense has been good all years,” said coach Wyatt Hall. “Our offense has picked up.”

The team didn’t have much varsity experience coming into this season beyond seniors Martin, Williams and Bryce DeLeon.

“These guys hadn’t seen a lot of varsity pitching. Now they know what to expect,” Hall said.

Martin said that after Port Angeles’ 2-7 start to league play, “We’re grateful to have a chance for the postseason.”

“We have a bet with last year’s seniors that we’re going to do better than they did last year,” Martin said. Last year’s team likewise started slowly, but got hot during the postseason, making the state tournament and winning a game at state for the first time since the early 2000s.

“We’ve gotten better as the season’s gone on and now we’re making a run for it,” Williams said.

Williams had an RBI double, while Martin had a two-run double and drove in another run on a groundout.

Easton Fisher had a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Carson Waddell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Port Angeles 6, Kingston 3

King. 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 5 1

PA 0 2 2 0 1 1 x — 6 10 3

Pitching

PA — Williams 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K; Swenson 0.2 IP.

Hitting

PA — Waddell 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Williams 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB; Fisher 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; Martin 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Bremerton 14, Sequim 12

SEQUIM — The Sequim baseball team lost a heartbreaker 14-12 to Bremerton in the latest of a series of wild games the Wolves have found themselves in this year.

The game featured 21 hits, 11 errors and 16 walks. Sequim (4-9, 6-12) played at Bremerton Wednesday and the Wolves might have to win that game to have a chance to qualify for postseason. It was the seventh game this year the Wolves have played in which there were at least 15 runs scored.

Tuesday’s game had plenty of big innings with Sequim scoring six runs in the second inning, but the Knights coming back to score eight runs in the sixth.

Bremerton went into the bottom of the seventh inning up 14-8, but the Wolves scored four runs in the seventh and had the tying run on base when a groundout ended the game.

Zeke Schmadeke went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases. Hunter Tennell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Lincoln Bear was 2-for-3 with three runs scored an RBI and two stolen bases, and Devyn Dearinger was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Bremerton 14, Sequim 12

Brem. 0 1 1 0 3 8 1 — 14 11 5

Seq. 0 6 0 0 2 0 4 — 12 10 6

Pitching

PA — Schmadeke 5.1 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 K; Tennell IP, ER; Bear 0.2 IP, H, 2 ER.

Hitting

PA — Dearinger 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Schmadeke 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Tennell 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Bear 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB.