PREP SOCCER: Port Angeles, Sequim earn shutout wins in regular season finales

BREMERTON — Matthew Miller recorded a hat trick, Kanyon Anderson had a brace, freshman Maverick Williams collected his sixth shutout in goal as Port Angeles finished strongly in a 5-0 road win over Bremerton.

The Roughriders closed out the regular season second in the Olympic League with a 12-2 league mark, 14-2 overall, the best records a Chris Saari-coached team has recorded since he started as head coach in 2005.

Saari said Port Angeles started out flat on the road on senior night for the Knights. Bremerton outpassed the Riders in the first half and nearly scored twice in the first 10 minutes.

The Riders managed to get a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute after a scramble in front of the Bremerton goal led to an Anderson header that dipped under the bar and over the goalie’s head.

“It was Kanyon’s first goal of the season,” Saari said. “One of the Bremerton defenders tried to swat the ball out of the goal with his hand as he fell back into the goal, but the ball was already over the goal line.”

Port Angeles maintained its lead until Miller was dragged down in the penalty box by Bremerton in the 66th minute and converted the following penalty kick low and to the left of the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead.

The Riders added three more goals in the final 14 minutes.

Oliver Martinez assisted on Miller’s next goal, a breakaway score in the 68th minute.

Miller then collected a pass from Anderson at the top of the box, dribbled past a defender to his right and as the goalkeeper advanced, Miller beat him to the right with a pass into the empty net.

Anderson made a run through the Knights’ defense for his second score.

“It was nice to see Kanyon involved in the scoring in a big way with two goals and an assist,” Saari said. “Hopefully he can gain confidence from it and it will carry over to the postseason.”

“I think that tonight’s victory is a fitting way to complete our regular season,” Anderson said. “We have put in the work and sacrifice, and it’s good to see our dedication rewarded.”

Saari also praised the play of defender Taihvan Lyle.

Port Angeles earned a first-round bye in the district tournament as a top-4 seed for the first time under Saari, and the Riders will host a playoff match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Peninsula College.

Sequim 3, North Kitsap 0

POULSBO — The Wolves scored three first-half goals in their Olympic League season finale to notch their first win over North Kitsap since 2022 on the road Tuesday.

“Great last regular season game for the boys, we made some formation adjustments from the last time we played NK and the boys adapted really well,” coach Ian McCallum said.

“We got off to a great start with Josh Alcaraz scoring off a direct free kick.”

Alcaraz took a pass from Matias Divinsky and played what McCallum called a “fantastic through ball” for Colten Anderson to run in on goal and place in the far corner for a 2-0 lead midway through the half.

McCallum said the Wolves’ bench was the key factor in the game with Max Stanford, Memo Salgado, Sebastian Buhrer and Aaiden Galvin creating opportunities for Sequim.

“Following a combination between Sebastian Buhrer and Memo Salgado, with Buhrer smashing in a shot from the edge of the box to put the Wolves up 3-0 at the half,” McCallum said.

North Kitsap continued to push forward in attack to even up the score, but McCallum said Sequim’s strong back line of Finn Braaten, Matias Divinsky, Ayden Peters, Jaedyn Halladay and goalkeeper Kaiden Tosland would keep the Vikings offense frustrated.

North Kitsap started the second half with a high-energy offense but the midfield of Colton Wagner, Dylan Anderson and Bjorn Henrikson would keep these chances at distance without forcing goalkeeper Tosland into any saves.

As the game continued, Nico Musso, Alejandro Musso, Coby Rocha, Wes Shroeder, Coal Seamands and Tristan Weston-Webb would contribute quality minutes from the bench to close out the shutout.

“This was a great team effort, North were missing a few players, but we had to play our game and the adjustments really worked well for us,” McCallum said. “Finn Braaten and Ayden Peters were rocks at the center of defense and Josh came up big in some key moments of the game, but I’m mostly pleased about the overall team energy and commitment, supporting each other on the field and from the sidelines.”

Sequim (7-7) will play in a loser-out district tournament contest, potentially at Peninsula College, on Saturday. The Wolves should be a No. 8 or No. 9 seed.