Studium General lecture series set for Thursday

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 5, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Sharleen Yellowwolf-Fryberg will present “Education, Indian Child Welfare and Leadership” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will be part of the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Yellowwolf-Fryberg, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes and a descendant of Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce, will discuss education, Indian child welfare and leadership.

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

May 14 — “Writer-In-Residence: James McGrath Morris.”

May 21 — “Memory Thread” with Holli Margell.

May 28 — “The Value of Volunteering” by Cheyenne Tuller.

June 11 — “Great Decisions” with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.