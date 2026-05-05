Plant sales set this weekend in Clallam, Jefferson counties

Plant sales are planned for both Jefferson and Clallam counties this weekend.

In Port Townsend, the Jefferson County Master Gardener Foundation will host its 2026 Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The annual fundraiser, co-sponsored by Washington State University’s Jefferson County Extension, will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St.

“This sale promises to be significant in both size and diversity,” sale organizer Suzanne Eggleston said. “Not only are we growing a wide variety of flowers, we are offering some good-sized perennials and trees. We also are offering a variety of themed baskets. Shoppers can take home baskets planted with lettuce, strawberries, herbs and flowers.”

For more information, visit https://jefferson.mastergardenerfoundation.org.

The Port Angeles Garden Club will host its annual fundraising plant sale and raffle from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Port Angeles Senior and Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

The sale will reopen at 12:30 p.m. for a half hour of half-price sales until 1 p.m.

The sale will feature perennials, annuals, trees, vegetable starts and hanging baskets.

The $5 grand raffle will include a package for two on the Coho, a night at the Huntingdon Hotel, transportation to Butchart Gardens and a $100 gift certificate for dinner in Victoria.

The $1 raffle will include Victorian hanging baskets by Wayne Roedell, valued from $80 to $140, along with additional prizes.

Proceeds will support the club’s scholarship program for graduating seniors.

For more information, visit www.portangelesgardenclub.org.