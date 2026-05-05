Annual floral exhibit set this weekend at fine arts center

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host “Art In Bloom” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The free, annual floral exhibit will be in the center’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

This year’s exhibit will feature floral arrangements created in response to the center’s current exhibit, “Field Notes,” and each arrangement is displayed next to the piece that inspired it.

Art In Bloom was established in 2004 by Mim Foley, a former president of the Friends of PAFAC, to combine her passion for gardening and the arts while encouraging community engagement.

“Art In Bloom continues to reflect Mim Foley’s vision of bringing people together through creativity, flowers and shared experiences,” said Christine Loewe, the center’s executive director. “We are proud to carry on this tradition and invite the community to participate.”

The center also will host a flower bar sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Flower Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard. Attendees may purchase pre-made bouquets or create their own arrangements using a selection of seasonal flowers and greenery.

During the flower bar, there will be an assortment of floral designs for sale by local artists, including Tampopo Farms, Fig and Otter, La Vie Fleurs, A&E Florals and Ariel Zimman.

There also will be local food vendors on site Saturday, including Dragon’s Brew Coffee and Tiny Biscuits Sweet & Confections.

For more information, visit www.pafac.org.