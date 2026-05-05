High school art exhibit to be on display at Peninsula College

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College will present its Olympic Peninsula High School Art Exhibition in the Gallery of Art in the Pirate Union Building on the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1503 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The exhibit will feature 51 works of art created by high school students from across the Olympic Peninsula.

Pieces highlight a range of artistic media, including paintings, drawings, prints, ceramics, fiber art, digital photography, digital art, video and mixed media.

The Olympic Peninsula High School Art Exhibition is free and open to the public.

“This exhibition is a powerful reminder of the creativity and talent present in our region’s young artists,” said Michael Miller, the gallery’s director. “We are honored to provide a space where their work can be celebrated and shared with the broader community.”

Artwork on display includes:

• Best of Show

“Neurotic Maniacs,” ceramics, Judah Frantz, Quilcene High School.

• 2-Dimensional

First, “The Unicorn,” ink block print, Kai Campbell, Quilcene High School.

Second, “Red Desert,” acrylic painting, Jayden Love, Quilcene High School.

Honorable Mention, acrylic impasto, “Surfer Dudes,” acrylic impasto, Eli Tipler, Crescent High School.

Honorable Mention, acrylic painting, “Oblivious,” acrylic painting, Mya Wong, Quilcene High School.

Honorable Mention, graphite on paper, “Portrait of Richard Wagner,” Thea Barnett, Port Townsend High School.

• 3-Dimensional

First, “Streak-Free Shine!,” ceramics, Elanor Hodges, Port Angeles High School.

Third, “Drippin’,” ceramics, Robert Evans, Quilcene High School.

Honorable Mention, crochet, “Anxiety Zap,” Zack Austin, Quilcene High School.

Honorable Mention, ceramics, “Opposite Day,” Jillian Joyce Ramey, Port Angeles High School.

Honorable Mention, ceramics, “Fish Dish,” Kendra Willard, Crescent High School.

Photography and Digital Art

First, “The Most Beautiful Water Fountain on Campus,” digital photography, Michael Torres, Quilcene High School.

Second, “Cabbage Patch,” digital photography, Emory Verlane, Port Townsend High School.

Honorable Mention, digital art, “Hummingbird Lounge,” Marlee Jones, Quilcene High School.

Honorable Mention, digital photography, “Untitled,” Jackson Madison, Port Townsend High School.