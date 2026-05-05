Student art projects to be exhibited at Jefferson County Fairgrounds

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 5, 2026

PORT TOWNSEND — Project Benji will present the immersive art installation “Making Room” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The exhibit will be in the 4-H Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

“Making Room,” which recognizes May Mental Health Awareness Month, was designed by local middle and high school students.

The installation is the culmination of an intensive art workshop process, which began in March.

For more information, call Heather McRae-Woolf at 360-344-2054, email heather@thebenjiproject.org or visit www.thebenjiproject.org.