Second Saturday Art Walk set this weekend in Port Angeles

“Rainbow Trout” by Kendra Willard, a senior at Crescent School, will be on display at Harbor Art Gallery during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Arts Council will host the Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from half of the locations will be entered into a raffle for two adult one-day tickets to the Juan de Fuca Festival, set for May 22-24.

The Art Walk passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

The Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., will present a special exhibition featuring ceramics and ink landscapes by member artist Nathan Shields alongside ceramic art created by his students at Crescent School.

The show brings together work from Shields’ high school ceramics class and select pieces from the after-school clay club he began in 2022.

Visitors can meet Shields from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the art walk.

“I wanted to give students of all ages access to clay because it has so much creative potential,” Shields said. “Sometimes kids connect with clay in ways they don’t with anything else. The surprises are my favorite part. I try to get students to tap into their own original creative ideas, which can be a real challenge in today’s media environment, but when something of their own comes through — that’s what it’s all about. And of course they’re excited to show and maybe sell their work.”

Shields will donate the sales of his own ceramic work to benefit the Crescent School art room.

The exhibit will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays throughout May.