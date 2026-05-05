Port Townsend Urban Sketchers to host reception for exhibit

The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will host a reception for the opening of its group exhibit on Saturday at The Mead Werks at Wilderbee Farm in Port Townsend. (Chris Stevenson)

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will host a reception for the opening of its group exhibit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be at The Mead Werks at Wilderbee Farm, 223 Cooke Ave. Extension, Port Townsend.

The exhibit will feature images by more than a dozen artists from locations around East Jefferson County.

The group is celebrating 10 years of plein air sketching in Port Townsend and other parts of the county.

Visitors at the free reception will be able to meet the artists, hear sketchy stories, enjoy complimentary snacks and sip some mead.

The exhibit will remain on display from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays throughout May at The Mead Werks.

The group, which meets monthly at different locations to sketch, is open to sketchers of all skill levels.

Urban Sketchers use a variety of mediums, including pencil, pen, marker, watercolor, gouache and oil paint.

For more information, visit https://urbansketchersporttownsend.wordpress.com.