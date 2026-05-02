Star Wars film screenings set next week

Several film screenings are planned to observe “May the Fourth,” a Star Wars fan holiday based on the phrase “May the force be with you,” which recurs throughout the film franchise.

• Anime Kat will host a screening of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” at 6 p.m. Monday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The 2008 PG-rated, animated film is set between “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” and serves as a pilot for the television series of the same name.

Tickets are “pay-what-makes-you-happy” with a suggested donation of $10 to $15 at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a free screening of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” at 5 p.m. Monday.

The PG-rated film will be shown in the Jim and Nikki Klahn Community Meeting Room at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

The 1977 film, although it is fourth in the Star Wars chronology, was the first film in the series to be released.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up like their favorite characters.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Anime Kat also will host a dress-up screening of “Spaceballs” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The 1987 Mel Brooks film is a parody of the first Star Wars film, mostly, with jabs at several other science-fiction films as well as several classic dramas.

Tickets are “pay-what-makes-you-happy” with a suggested donation of $10 to $15 at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.