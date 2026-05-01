Port Ludlow Art League to host ‘Nature’s Beauty’ exhibit

Published 1:30 am Friday, May 1, 2026

“1 Fish, 2 Fish, 3 Fish,” by Shirley Bomgaars, will be part of the exhibit “Nature’s Beauty” on display at the Bay Club in Port Ludlow through July 6.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will exhibit “Nature’s Beauty” from Monday through July 6 at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Lane, Port Ludlow.

The exhibit will feature works by league members that were inspired by nature, including landscapes, seascapes, flora and fauna.

Selected pieces also are posted at www.port ludlowart.org.

For more information, email Sheryl Goldsberry at info@portludlowart.org.